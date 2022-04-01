Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

