Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $369.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.30 million and the highest is $393.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $357.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $138.97. 6,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.