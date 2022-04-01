CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
CSWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
CSWI stock opened at $117.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
