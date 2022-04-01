CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI stock opened at $117.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.