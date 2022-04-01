Crypton 1-Day Volume Tops $251,217.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $251,217.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001783 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,174,792 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

