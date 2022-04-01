Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Crown by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Crown by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.86. 15,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,284. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

