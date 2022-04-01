Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Sells C$462,575.00 in Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) Director Donald Everett Clow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$462,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,313,134.04.

Donald Everett Clow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.13. 253,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,324. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.63 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.