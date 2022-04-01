Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

CRNX stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,993 shares of company stock valued at $657,336. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after acquiring an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

