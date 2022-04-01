Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. 2,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,993 shares of company stock worth $657,336. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 184,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 178,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

