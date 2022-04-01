Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Shares Up 2.2%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.76. 133,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 69,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.