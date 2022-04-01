Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,084. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crane by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

