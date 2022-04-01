Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OFC. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,934. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

