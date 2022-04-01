Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $25.00. Core & Main shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 36,073 shares.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

