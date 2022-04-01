Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $25.00. Core & Main shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 36,073 shares.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Core & Main alerts:

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.