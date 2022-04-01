Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. 771,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,639. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

