Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

