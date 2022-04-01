Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading Down 1.2%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.38. 11,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 4,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.
