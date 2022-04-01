Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTS traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.23. 420,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.91 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.