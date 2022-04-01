ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.86) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.64) to GBX 256 ($3.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.