ConvaTec Group Plc (CNVVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNVVY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.86) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.64) to GBX 256 ($3.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.