Contrasting PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

This table compares Carbon Energy and PEDEVCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A PEDEVCO $15.86 million 7.27 -$1.30 million ($0.01) -135.00

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Carbon Energy and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A PEDEVCO -8.19% -1.49% -1.41%

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbon Energy beats PEDEVCO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.