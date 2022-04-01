Contrasting MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MIND Technology alerts:

This table compares MIND Technology and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $21.22 million 0.82 -$20.31 million ($1.11) -1.14 NextNav $760,000.00 984.46 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

MIND Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -49.29% -717.17% -32.26% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MIND Technology and NextNav, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextNav has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.34%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Summary

NextNav beats MIND Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. and changed its name to MIND Technology, Inc. in August 2020. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.