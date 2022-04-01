Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

CSTM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $71,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 56.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

