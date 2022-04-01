ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

COP stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

