Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,523. The stock has a market cap of $454.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Conn’s by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Conn’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Conn’s by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

