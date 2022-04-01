Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,523. The stock has a market cap of $454.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.
In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
