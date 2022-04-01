Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Conn’s stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.