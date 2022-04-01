Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 67,402 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,402 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $103,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.71. 229,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,445,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

