Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 20,359 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $180,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.90. 5,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.86. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $334.61 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.