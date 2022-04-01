Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 13,553 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $144,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,010,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.20. 11,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

