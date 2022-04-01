Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,524 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $120,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

DG stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.26. 15,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.88. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

