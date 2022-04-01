Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $112.94 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,581 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $112,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Stryker by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.35. 1,565,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.68. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

