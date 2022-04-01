Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Concentrix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Concentrix has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Concentrix alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,235,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.