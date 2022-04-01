Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.17.

CAG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,854. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

