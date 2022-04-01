Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CAG opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

