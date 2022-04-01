Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CMTL opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is -39.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

