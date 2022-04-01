COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Insider Ekaterina Malievskaia Sells 6,372 Shares of Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $12.89 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $541.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 3.43.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.