COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director David Y. Norton Sells 3,384 Shares

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMPS opened at $12.89 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

