Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,357.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($27.51) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 458,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

