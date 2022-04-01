Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,621. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,866 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

