Comparing KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 33.32% 15.93% 1.37% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares KeyCorp and Shore Community Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.72 $2.63 billion $2.63 8.51 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KeyCorp and Shore Community Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.85, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Shore Community Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Shore Community Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

