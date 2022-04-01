Comparing Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) & Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Zai Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Zai Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zai Lab and Elanco Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab $144.31 million 29.38 -$704.47 million ($7.65) -5.75 Elanco Animal Health $4.77 billion 2.59 -$472.00 million ($0.96) -27.18

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Zai Lab. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zai Lab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zai Lab has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zai Lab and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab -488.16% -49.88% -44.28% Elanco Animal Health -9.91% 6.59% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zai Lab and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab 0 1 5 0 2.83 Elanco Animal Health 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zai Lab presently has a consensus target price of $165.71, indicating a potential upside of 276.77%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.58%. Given Zai Lab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zai Lab is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Zai Lab on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors. It also develops Odronextamab to treat follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other B-celllymphomas; Repotrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to target ROS1 and TRK A/B/C in TKI-naÃ¯ve- or -pretreated cancer patients; Margetuximab for the treatment of breast and gastroesophageal cancers; Adagrasib for treating KRAS-G12C-mutated NSCLC, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors; and Bemarituzumab to treat gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. In addition, the company develops CLN-081 for the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion NSCLC; Elzovantinib, an orally bioavailable multi-targeted kinase inhibitor; Tebotelimab, a tetravalent IgG4 monoclonal antibody; Retifanlimab that inhibits interactions between PD-1 and its ligands; ZL-2309, an orally active, selective, and ATP-competitive cell division cycle 7 (CDC7) kinase inhibitor; ZL-1201, a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody; Efgartigimod to reduce disease-causing immunoglobulin G antibodies; ZL-1102, a human nanobody targeting interleukin- 17A; KarXT for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological conditions; ZL-2313, an investigational inhibitor of triple-mutant EGFR harboring; ZL-2314, an investigational inhibitor of double-mutant EGFR harboring; and Sulbactam/durlobactam for the treatment of serious infections caused by Acinetobacter. Zai Lab Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

