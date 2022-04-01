Comparing Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banc of California and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Bank First.

Risk and Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Banc of California pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $310.59 million 3.91 $62.35 million $0.98 19.76 Bank First $121.90 million 4.48 $45.44 million $5.91 12.18

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 20.07% 9.34% 0.88% Bank First 37.28% 14.51% 1.59%

Summary

Banc of California beats Bank First on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

