Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE SBS traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,428,000 after purchasing an additional 996,480 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,908 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 514,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

