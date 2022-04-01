Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
NYSE SBS traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.98.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (Get Rating)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
