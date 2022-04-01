Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

NYSE:CBU opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

