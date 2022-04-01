Community Bank N.A. Sells 428 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

