Community Bank N.A. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 63.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $537.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

