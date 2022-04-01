Community Bank N.A. Acquires 3,525 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 266.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,439,654. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

