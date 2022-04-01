Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

COLB stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $45.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after acquiring an additional 458,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,749 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

