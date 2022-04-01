Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 94.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 185.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

