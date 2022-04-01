Colfax Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

CFX stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Colfax has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $64,125.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

