Colfax Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.
CFX stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Colfax has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $64,125.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
