Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 193.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.05.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,227. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.12 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average of $242.97.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,920 over the last three months.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

